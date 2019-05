ADAM Brussels Design Museum Handout of a view of an exhibition about the teh impact of technology and consumerism on interiors from teh 19th century to the present day. Brussels, Belgium, May 31, 2019. EFE

Interior design and decor have been radically transformed by a shift in habits, lifestyles and consumer trends, an exhibition by a Belgian museum that assesses the evolution of design since the end of the 19th century to the present day suggests.

"Spaces. Interior Design Evolution," the latest exhibition at the Brussels Design Museum (ADAM), reflects on the huge impact of technological advances on the layout of interiors which has ultimately altered the way humans inhabit and perceive spaces.