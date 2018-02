A small town in the French-speaking Walloon region of Belgium was on Tuesday filled with hundreds of revelers sporting identical clown-like costumes for the third and final day of its historic carnival celebrations, as seen in images by an epa photographer on the ground.

Hailed a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible HIstory of Humanity by UNESCO, the celebration at Binche, which is believed to date back to the 14th century, sees hundreds of people dressing up as performers known as "Gilles."