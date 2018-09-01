Maryana, 6 years old, a Belarussian first grade school girl, attends a welcoming ceremony during the first day of school, which marks the traditional start of the academic year in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Six-year-old Maryana spent the morning styling her hair and putting on her smartest outfit, just like millions of other Belorussian first-graders Saturday who prepared for the inaugural day of the new school year, a special occasion known as the Day of Knowledge, which is celebrated across Belarus, Russia and other former Soviet nations.

The day has special significance for new students heading for their first day of elementary school, and it is customary for these curious young minds to arrive bearing gifts of flowers for their teachers, an efe-epa correspondent in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, reported.