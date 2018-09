Belarussian artists walk in dresses on wheels during a parade 'A path to a bread' during the regional festival 'Dazhynki' marking the end of harvesting season in the town of Myadzel, Belarus, 29 September 2018. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

An artist weaves in traditional way on the main square of the town Myadzel with Vladimir Lenin sculpture on the background during the regional festival 'Dazhynki' marking the end of harvesting season in the town of Myadzel, Belarus, 29 September 2018. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Hay sculptures during the regional festival 'Dazhynki' marking the end of harvesting season in the town of Myadzel, Belarus, 29 September 2018. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Belarussian artists sing traditional songs and dance during the regional festival 'Dazhynki' marking the end of harvesting season in the town of Myadzel, Belarus, 29 September 2018. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Belarussian artists take part in a parade 'A path to a bread' at the regional festival 'Dazhynki' marking the end of harvesting season in the town of Myadzel, Belarus, 29 September 2018. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Belarussian artists sing traditional songs and dance during a parade 'A path to a bread' at the regional festival 'Dazhynki' marking the end of harvesting season in the town of Myadzel, Belarus, 29 September 2018. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Hundreds of Belorussians were marking the end of the harvest season over the weekend with folkloric festivals replete with song and dance.

A "Dazhynki" festival, or harvest festival, held Saturday in the northern town of Myadzel was just one of many similar events taking place throughout Belarus, according to an epa-efe photojournalist.