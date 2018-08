A baby beluga whale calf bubbles to the surface for a breath of air at the local aquarium in Vancouver, Canada, on July 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/BARBARA WALTON

Yulka, a 21-year-old beluga whale female, swims along with her offspring Kylu at the Oceanogràfic aquarium in Valencia, Spain, on Jan. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KAI FÖRSTERLING

Researchers have found that beluga and narwhal whales go through the reproductive phenomenon of the menopause – a rare occurrence in Nature – thus raising the number of known animal species to do so to just five, according to a study published on Monday.

Apart from humans, the only other species currently known to experience menopause are four types of toothed whales (Odontoceti): killer whales, short-finned pilot whales, and now narwhals and belugas.