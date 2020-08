Visitors listen to a theme in the sound installation 'eleven songs - halle am berghain' in Berlin, Germany, 31 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Berlin’s Berghain nightclub, known for its exclusivity due to kilometer-long queues and a security team famous for denying people entry, has been reinvented as an art installation.

Preventive measures against the coronavirus in March led to the closure of nightclubs in Berlin, the world capital of techno music, and with the situation around the pandemic still uncertain, many venues have closed for good. EFE-EPA