View of two segments of the Berlin Wall decorated with graffiti by French artist Kashink (L) and Thai artist Mue Bon (R), at the German embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

German embassy staff look at a segment of the original Berlin Wall decorated with graffiti by French artist Kashink (L) and Thai artist Mue Bon (R), at the German embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

German embassy staff look at a segment of the original Berlin Wall decorated with graffiti by Thai artist Mue Bon at the German embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

German embassy staff look at a segment of the original Berlin Wall decorated with graffiti by French artist Kashink (L) and Thai artist Mue Bon (R), at the German embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Staff at the German embassy in Bangkok on Friday were able to view two segments of the Berlin Wall that are on display in the compound's gardens as part of an ongoing street art festival in the Thai capital.

Three graffiti artists from Thailand, Germany and France have given two segments of the Berlin Wall a new look, transforming the cement which once divided the German capital into art installations.