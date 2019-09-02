An undated handout photo made available by Zoo Berlin on 02 September 2019 shows two newborn panda cubs at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany. EFE/EPA/ZOO BERLIN

A frame grab taken from an undated handout video made available by Zoo Berlin on 02 September 2019 shows female giant panda Meng Meng taking care of one of her two newborn panda twins at the zoo in Berlin, Germany. According to the zoo, the two baby pandas were born by mother Meng Meng on 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ZOO BERLIN

Berlin zoo announced Monday that its panda Meng Meng had given birth to two cubs, the first to be born in captivity in Germany.

Andreas Knieriem, the director of Zoo Tierpark Berlin, said both mother and the cubs were faring well.