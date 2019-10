A handout picture made available by Berlin Zoo shows one of two Panda cubs with the mother Meng Meng in Berlin, Germany, Oct.24, 2019 (issued Oct.25, 2019). EFE-EPA/BERLIN ZOO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by Berlin Zoo shows one of two Panda cubs with the mother Meng Meng in Berlin, Germany, Oct.24, 2019 (issued Oct.25, 2019). EFE-EPA/BERLIN ZOO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by Berlin Zoo shows one of two Panda cubs in Berlin, Germany, Oct.24, 2019 (issued Oct.25, 2019). EFE-EPA/BERLIN ZOO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Germany’s first giant panda cubs are doing well at Zoo Berlin and have been taken out of the incubator after growing 15 times more than their birth weight, the zoo said on Friday.

The pandas were able to open their eyes to the world six weeks after they were born at the zoo on Aug 31. They weighed weigh 186 and 136 grams at their birth and now weigh 2.578 and 2.532 kg, according to the zoon. EFE-EPA