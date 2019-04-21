People in Caracas wait outside a bank that hasn't opened, next to an ATM that doesn't work, all because of another blackout on April 16, 2019, that also means no telephone service, no Internet connection, no pumping of drinking water, no more of many things that make life easier. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

View of an almost unoccupied ward that is full of empty beds at the Caracas University Hospital, all because of another blackout on April 18, 2019, that also means no telephone service, no Internet connection, no pumping of drinking water, no more of many things that make life easier. EFE-EPA

Faced with no drinking water at home because Venezuela's water pumps aren't working, people in Caracas gather water from pipes along a motorway - all because of another blackout on April 16, 2019, that also means no telephone service, no Internet connection no more of many things that make life easier. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Every time there's a blackout, Venezuelans know they have lost much more than the light in their light bulbs, because there's also no telephone service, no Internet connection, no pumping of drinking water, no more of many things that make life easier.

Power outages have been common in regions far from Caracas for many years, but since they have become more frequent and prolonged everywhere in Venezuela, the petroleum-producing nation loses some $500 million every day that productive work is suspended by the government, according to estimates of the National Assembly legislature.