People visit the exhibition 'Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience' shown in the Ice Palace Studios in Miami, Florida, USA, 10 February 2022. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The immersive exhibition "Beyond Monet" opened on Thursday in Miami, displaying more than 400 works by the French impressionist painter Claude Monet and including the use of cutting-edge projection technology and an original score.

"Beyond Monet" was created by Canadian artist Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team -- the same group that made the highly successful "Beyond Van Gogh" in 2021 -- in Canada. Miami is the first showing outside the country.