A young Saudi woman's flight from her family and country has stirred debate in Saudi Arabia about its requirement that women get permission from a male guardian to travel or marry, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Saturday.
Canada said Friday it would grant refugee status to 18-year-old Rahaf Alqunun, after a weeklong asylum bid that spurred some Saudis to question whether the male-guardianship system still has a place in a kingdom where social mores are quickly changing.