A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Police shows Saudi Arabian woman seeking asylum Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun (L) being accompanied by Thai Immigration Police Chief Surachate Hakparn (R) to board a flight departing Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 11, 2019 (issued Jan. 12, 2019). EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI POLICE / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A young Saudi woman's flight from her family and country has stirred debate in Saudi Arabia about its requirement that women get permission from a male guardian to travel or marry, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Saturday.

Canada said Friday it would grant refugee status to 18-year-old Rahaf Alqunun, after a weeklong asylum bid that spurred some Saudis to question whether the male-guardianship system still has a place in a kingdom where social mores are quickly changing.