Bulls chase several people during the dance of 'Big Ass Cows' during the beginning of the festivities in honor of Santo Domingo de Guzman, in the San Jose Oriental neighborhood in Managua, Nicaragua, 31 July 2022. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Several young people participate in the traditional dance of 'Big Ass Cows' during the beginning of the festivities in honor of Santo Domingo de Guzman, in the San Jose Oriental neighborhood in Managua, Nicaragua, 31 July 2022. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

The dance of the vacas culonas – or big-ass cows – and a bullfight raised the curtain in Managua on Sunday of one of the largest parties in Nicaragua, in honor of Santo Domingo de Guzmán.

Dozens of men and boys gathered in the streets of the old eastern neighborhoods of capital to star in the traditional dance of the big-ass cows, named for the attire worn by each participant, which consists of a pair of horns and a skirt that simulates a huge bottom, which they move wildly to music while trying to ram whoever is nearby.