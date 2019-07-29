Zoos, conservationists and fans of the world's most iconic stripy big cat were celebrating World Tiger Day all the way from India to Indonesia, where the animals can be found in the wild, and even as far as Australia, where zoos play a crucial role in protecting the endangered feline.
A Royal Bengal tiger in its enclosure at the Van Vihar National Park on the occasion of World Tiger Day in Bhopal, India, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA
Nelson, an eight week old Sumatran tiger cub, on his first outing, during International Tiger Day, at Australia Zoo in Beerwah on the Sunshine Coast, Australia, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DAN PELED
An Indian Royal Bengal tiger walks at an enclosure on World Tiger Day at Alipore Zoo, Kolkata, India, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Indian students wearing masks of Royal Bengal tiger participate in a march at Alipore Zoo on World Tiger Day in Kolkata, India, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY
An Indian Royal Bengal tiger rests at an enclosure on World Tiger Day at Alipore Zoo, Kolkata, India, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY
An Indian Royal Bengal tiger looks on at an enclosure on World Tiger Day at Alipore Zoo, Kolkata, India, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Indrah, a nine-year-old Sumatran Tiger during International Tiger Day at Melbourne Zoo in Melbourne, Australia, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DANIEL POCKETT
A tranquilized Sumatran Tiger (Panthera tigris) is prepared to be released into the wild at ARSARI foundation conservation center in Dharmasraya, West Sumatra, Indonesia, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RAJO BATUAH
An Indian Royal Bengal tiger walks at an enclosure on World Tiger Day at Alipore Zoo, Kolkata, India, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY