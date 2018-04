Attorneys Thomas Mesereau, Jr. (L) and Kathleen Bliss (R), who are representing US entertainer Bill Cosby, arrive at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, USA, April 2, 2018 for the first day of jury selection for Cosby's retrial regarding charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault in 2004. EPA-EFE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

US entertainer Bill Cosby (R) arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, USA, April 2, 2018 for the first day of jury selection for his retrial regarding charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault in 2004. EPA-EFE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

Comedian amd US pop culture icon Bill Cosby returned to court in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Monday to stand trial for sexual assault in the case brought by Canadian Andrea Constand, one of the more than 60 women who have accused the actor of abusing them, many of them claiming he attacked them after drugging them.

The trial began on Monday with jury selection proceedings.