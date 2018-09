US comedian Bill Cosby arrives on Sept. 25, 2018, at a court in Norristown, Pennsylvania, where he was sentenced to a minimum of three years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. EFE-EPA/Tracie Van Auken

Bill Cosby was sentenced Tuesday by a court in Norristown, Pennsylvania, to a minimum of three years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill handed down the sentence of 3-10 years a few hours after accepting the recommendation of a state panel to classify the 81-year-old comedian as a "sexually violent predator."