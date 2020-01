Lizzo poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Truth Hurts', Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance for 'Jerome' during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Tyler, The Creator poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Rap Album for 'Igor' during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Gary Clark Jr. poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance and Best Contemporary Blues Album during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell pose in the press room with their Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year,Record of the Year and Producer of the Year during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Billie Eilish poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Record of the Year during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

At the age of 17, Billie Eilish became the youngest artist in history to be nominated in all four top Grammy Awards categories, and on Sunday night as an 18-year-old she made history by winning them all.

Taking out Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, she is only the second to have achieved this feat in the 62 editions of the music awards show, after Christopher Cross in 1981. EFE-EPA