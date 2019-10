Spanish biochemist Alejandro Marín Menéndez poses with his bicycle on Oct. 14, 2019, at the entrance to a high school in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Spanish biochemist Alejandro Marin Menendez (left) talks to a group of young people on Oct. 14, 2019, at a high school in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

A Spanish biochemist plans to bike across the Spanish-speaking world in a bid to encourage high-school students to develop a passion for science, an endeavor that he says enhances any human pursuit.

Alejandro Marin Menendez, a postdoctoral fellow at the prestigious Wellcome Sanger Institute in Cambridge, England, spoke with EFE in Montevideo about the genesis of a project he refers to as Scicling (Science-Cycling).