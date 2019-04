Spanish Bishop Celestino Aos, named by Pope Francis to take charge of the Santiago archdiocese amid a scandal over clerical sexual abuse in Chile, speaks to reporters at Santiago airport on April 12, 2019, and says the pontiff and the Vatican hierarchy want to collaborate in the investigation. EFE-EPA/Archbishopric of Santiago

Spanish Bishop Celestino Aos, named by Pope Francis to take charge of the Santiago archdiocese amid a scandal over clerical sexual abuse in Chile, speaks to reporters at Santiago airport on April 12, 2019, and says the pontiff and the Vatican hierarchy want to collaborate in the investigation. EFE-EPA/Archbishopric of Santiago

Spanish Bishop Celestino Aos, named by Pope Francis to take charge of the Santiago archdiocese amid a scandal over clerical sexual abuse in Chile, speaks to reporters at Santiago airport on April 12, 2019, and says the pontiff and the Vatican hierarchy want to collaborate in the investigation. EFE-EPA/Archbishopric of Santiago

The Spanish bishop named by Pope Francis to take charge of the Santiago archdiocese amid a scandal over clerical sexual abuse in Chile said Friday that the pontiff and the Vatican hierarchy want to collaborate in the investigation.

Celestino Aos, who was appointed March 23 following the resignation of Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, spoke on returning to Chile after a 10-day trip to Rome, during which he met with the pope and other Vatican authorities.