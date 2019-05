Still from one of the "Black Mirror" episodes from season five which will premier on Netflix on June 5. London, United Kingdom, May 24, 2019. EFE/Netflix Handout

Charlie Brooker, the creator of "Black Mirror," told Efe on Friday that the series is not anti-technology and his explorations are almost always the result of humans misusing it or allowing it to control them.

The popular television series, which delves into the relationship between humans and technology and is often set in a high-tech future with plots that twist into abstract but somehow believable narratives, is set to premiere three new episodes of the fifth season on Netflix on June 5.