Devotees camp on the open grounds of Luneta park a day before the feast of the Black Nazarene in Manila, Philippines, 08 January 2018. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

The statue of the Black Nazarene goes through a street with electric wires during the procession of the Black Nazarene to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, 09 January 2018. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Catholic devotees rest on a road during the procession of the Black Nazarene to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, 09 January 2018. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Black Nazarene is taken on a procession as Catholic devotees flock around to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, 09 January 2018. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The statue of the Black Nazarene during the procession of the Black Nazarene to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, 09 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Black Nazarene is taken from a stage to begin a procession as Catholic devotees flock around to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, 09 January 2018. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A sea of devotees, barefoot and with endless devotion, marched on Tuesday alongside the Black Nazarene, a life-sized statue of a black Jesus carrying the cross, in the Philippine capital in a procession that every year leads to stampedes with hundreds losing consciousness or getting injured.

"Devotees of our lord" and "Children of the Nazarene," read some of the banners in Spanish, a legacy of the islands' colonization by Spain, as the mass of yellow and maroon-clad devotees tried to touch the 17th-century wooden sculpture to seek good fortune.