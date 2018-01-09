A sea of devotees, barefoot and with endless devotion, marched on Tuesday alongside the Black Nazarene, a life-sized statue of a black Jesus carrying the cross, in the Philippine capital in a procession that every year leads to stampedes with hundreds losing consciousness or getting injured.
"Devotees of our lord" and "Children of the Nazarene," read some of the banners in Spanish, a legacy of the islands' colonization by Spain, as the mass of yellow and maroon-clad devotees tried to touch the 17th-century wooden sculpture to seek good fortune.