South Korean K-Pop group Blackpink performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio near Palm Springs, California, USA, 19 April 2019 (issued 20 April 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

(L-R) Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose of BLACKPINK pose on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 28 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES

South Korean band Blackpink on Friday released its second studio album, "Born Pink," with which the group hopes to definitively crown itself as the most important female group in the history of K-Pop.

The album is made up of eight tracks, which include lead single "Shut Down," as well as "Pink Venom," which was pre-released on Aug. 19, the date from which it has led sales in the iTunes stores of 75 countries and accumulated over 300 million YouTube views.