Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, as BLACKPINK, at an event in the US. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

K-pop girl group Blackpink sold over one million copies of their second studio album, “Born Pink,” on the first day of its release.

According to South Korea’s Hanteo charts, which monitors the marketing of music products, the band's second album sold 1,011,266 copies on Friday.