South Korean K-Pop group Blackpink performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio near Palm Springs, California, USA, 19 April 2019 (issued 20 April 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The popular South Korean band Blackpink on Sunday set a YouTube record for most views for a video by a K-pop group for its single "Ddu-du Ddu-du."

The video, which was published on July 15, 2018, exceeded 1.9 billion views after 4 am local time Sunday (19:00 GMT Saturday), its record label and management agency YG Entertainment announced in a statement.