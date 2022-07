South Korean K-Pop group Blackpink performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio near Palm Springs, California, USA, 19 April 2019 (issued 20 April 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

South Korean girl group 'BLACKPINK' members pose as they arrive for the Asia Artist Awards 2016 at the Kyunghee University in Seoul, South Korea, 16 November 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Popular K-pop band Blackpink will release a new studio album in August ahead of its long-awaited world tour that will kick off at the end of the year, their agency announced Wednesday.

It will be the first album of the quartet, comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, since they released their first full-length album titled "The Album" in October 2020.