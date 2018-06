A firefighter works to extinguish a blaze at one of the largest markets in the Haitian capital on Tuesday, June 12. EFE-EPA/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

One of the merchants at the Port Market in the Haitian capital throws up her hands in despair while surveying the scene following a fire on Tuesday, June 12. EFE-EPA/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Haitian firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at one of the largest markets in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday, June 12. EFE-EPA/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

The marche du Port, one of the largest markets in the Haitian capital, was destroyed by a fire that broke out in the wee hours, authorities said Tuesday.

The Port-au-Prince fire department battled for hours without being able to completely extinguish the flames and the blaze was ultimately brought under control with help from the army, volunteers, and firefighters from other departments.