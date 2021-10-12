The biopic series on soccer legend Diego Maradona, which portrays his rise and fall throughout his life, will air on Oct.29.
Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, in a statement Monday, said the series would stream in more than 240 countries. EFE
'Blessed Dream' to stream in over 240 countries on Oct 29
Diego Maradona in a file photograph. EFE/ Mahmoud Khaled
