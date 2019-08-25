Jose Garcia, a 72-year-old artisan in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, has been creating works of art with his hands since losing his eyesight 17 years ago.

"My sight started to fade and I looked to medical science, but I did not respond, I went from one doctor to another and another and another, but I did not respond (to the treatment), I went to the ophthalmologists, but there was no solution, my eyesight faded more and more and more," Garcia, popularly known as Don Jose, said in an interview with EFE on Sunday.