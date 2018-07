Photograph showing blind Frenchman Albar Tessier during a press conference at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in La Paz, Bolivia, Jul 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Albar Tessier, a blind teacher from France, on Monday spoke to reporters about the obstacles he had to surmount during his 140-kilometer (87-mile) journey on foot across Bolivia's Uyuni Salt Flats.

In a press conference at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Tessier recounted his week-long excursion traversing the world's largest salt desert, which he described as "wonderful" and which helped him prove that people can "overcome their limits."