Photo dated April 26, 2019, showing Mexican pianist Isaura Margarita Porras as she plays the piano at her house in Cuautla, Mexico. Isaura was born blind and with Down Syndrome, but despite doctors' warnings that she would not have a functional life today she is an international concert pianist. EFE-EPA/ Tony Rivera

Isaura Margarita Porras was born blind and with Down Syndrome in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas. Doctors were clear with her parents from the very start: she would not talk, walk or be able to learn anything. Today, however, she is an international concert pianist.

She has offered three concerts in Costa Rice and has a musical repertoire that includes pieces by Mozart, Schumann and Chopin, as well as iconic pieces from Mexican culture such as "Cielito lindo," by composer Quirino Mendoza y Cortes.