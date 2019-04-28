Isaura Margarita Porras was born blind and with Down Syndrome in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas. Doctors were clear with her parents from the very start: she would not talk, walk or be able to learn anything. Today, however, she is an international concert pianist.
She has offered three concerts in Costa Rice and has a musical repertoire that includes pieces by Mozart, Schumann and Chopin, as well as iconic pieces from Mexican culture such as "Cielito lindo," by composer Quirino Mendoza y Cortes.