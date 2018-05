Blind Indonesian men read the Koran in Braille during the holy month of Ramadan at the Indonesian Association of Visually Impaired People (PERTUNI) center in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

Blind Indonesian women read the Koran in Braille as they listen to an instructor during the holy month of Ramadan at the Indonesian Association of Visually Impaired People (PERTUNI) center in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

A community center in Indonesia proves that being blind is no barrier to being devout.

Dozens of people Thursday gathered at the Indonesian Association of Visually Impaired People (PERTUNI) center in Medan on the western island of Sumatra, where they read the Koran in Braille, an epa-efe journalist reports.