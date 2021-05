The red supermoon rises behind Mt Vesuvius as seen from Naples, Italy, 08 April 2020 (issued 09 April 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/CIRO FUSCO

A person wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 tries to take a selfie with the red supermoon as seen from Naples, Italy, 08 April 2020 (issued 09 April 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/CIRO FUSCO

A full moon, at its closest point to Earth, and a total lunar eclipse will coincide Wednesday in a red supermoon visible around the world.

This rare lunar trifecta will make the moon appear blood red for about "a dozen minutes," said NASA planetary scientist Argentinian Lucas Paganini, who appreciates the opportunity provided by this natural phenomenon to "share the beauty of our skies."