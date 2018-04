A man walks beneath cherry blossoms in bloom with the Washington Monument seen behind (Back R), at the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC, USA, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

People walk beneath cherry blossoms in bloom at the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC, USA, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A woman operates a camera beneath cherry blossoms in bloom at the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC, USA, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The cherry trees lining the Tidal Basin in Washington reached what the US National Park Service (NPS) describes as "peak bloom" on Thursday, a bit later than usual.

After a warm end of February and a colder than usual March, the explosion of cherry blossoms marks a symbolic end of the frigid temperatures that had continued in the city.