Several children touch the silver medal of the Venezuelan BMX athlete Daniel Dhers during a visit to the Cota 905 neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela, 14 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena

Venezuelan BMX athlete Daniel Dhers (C) poses for photographs with fans during a visit to the Cota 905 neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela, 14 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena

A neighborhood in western Caracas known as Cota 905, which a month ago was the site of clashes and shootings between armed gangs and police, was on Saturday the scene of a freestyle BMX exhibition led by Venezuelan Olympic silver medalist Daniel Dhers, who aims to promote "dreams" and sport in his country.

The children of this neighborhood gathered to witness the show by Dhers and other Venezuelan athletes, including Edy Álvarez, who also participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and eight-year-old Camila Iachini, who dreams of competing in the 2032 Olympics.