Photograph provided by the Colombian Environment Ministry showing a boa constrictor more than 3.5 ft in length found in a bus in Bogota, Colombia, Sept 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Courtesy Colombian Environment Ministry

A bus driver found a boa constrictor more than three feet in length inside the engine of his vehicle in this capital, local sources reported Monday.

The reptile was found when the vehicle was taken in for routine maintenance, the Environment Ministry said in a press release.