A visitor observes artwork and lyrics by American singer/songwriter Bob Dylan during a press preview of 'Mondo Scripto' at the Halcyon Gallery in London, United Kingdom, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Bob Dylan once again proved his capacity to forever re-invent himself as his visual art was put on display at London's exclusive Halcyon gallery on Monday.

Minnesota's prodigal son (born in 1942) seems to not be satisfied with being one of the world's living geniuses of contemporary music; his kaleidoscopic vitality has driven him to discover his multiple inner facets as an author, film director, actor, disc jockey and visual artist, corroborating his vital need to explore the many sides of "Bob".