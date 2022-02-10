US actors John Stamos (2-L) and his wife Caitlin McHugh (L) along with Kelly Rizzo (R) and Bob Saget (2-R) arrive for the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 September 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

US actor John Stamos (R) pretends to kiss US actor Bob Saget (L) in the press room of the 2017 People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 18 January 2017 (Reissued 09 January 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

Bob Sage arrives for the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 September 2018 (Reissued 09 January 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER ALTERNATIVE CROP

American actor Bob Saget, famous for his role in sitcom “Full House,” died as a result of head trauma, his family said.

Saget, 65, was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room last month while he was on his comedy tour.