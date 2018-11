Military officers carry a coffin at the funeral service for two First World War Australian soldiers at Queant Road Cemetery, in Queant, France, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN COURDJI

Hats are displayed on coffins during the funeral service for two First World War Australian soldiers at Queant Road Cemetery, in Queant, France, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN COURDJI

Two Australian soldiers who were killed in action during a battle along the Western Front in World War I over a century ago were finally laid to rest at a military cemetery on Monday.

The remains of Lance Corporal James Leonard Rolls and Private Hedley Roy MacBeth, both members of the 24th infantry battalion of the 1st Australian Imperial Force, were discovered near a disused railway embankment in Queant, northern France, on May 23, 2015.