The government of Mendoza province provided this photo of the rescue patrol transporting a body found on El Rincon mountain in Potrerillos, Argentina, on Wednesday, May 15. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A mummified body discovered on the slopes of El Rincon mountain appears to be that of a Spanish climber who disappeared 29 years ago while trying to reach the summit, Argentine authorities told EFE Friday.

"Everything indicates" that the body is that of Mateo Parrilla, the public safety ministry in the western province of Mendoza said.