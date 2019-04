People visit the Colombian pavilion during the inauguration of the International Book Fair of Bogota, Colombia, on April 23, 2019. The XXXII International Book Fair of Bogotá (Filbo) was inaugurated on Tuesday to celebrate the bicentennial of Colombia as an independent nation, 200 years of history and the "inexhaustible heritage" that the country's creativity and culture suppose. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

The 32nd Bogota International Book Fair (Filbo), which opens its doors to the public on Wednesday and runs until May 6, is celebrating Colombia's bicentennial and history of creativity and cultural accomplishments.

President Ivan Duque said in an address at an event on Tuesday that "these 200 years of history are to celebrate what our country has done in that inexhaustible heritage that is its creative class, its cultural class, which continues to inspire many generations."