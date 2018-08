Photograph provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing the new Purple Line of the cable car system in operation in La Paz, Bolivia, Aug 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Photograph provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing President Evo Morales and the CEO of state-run Mi Teleferico, Cesar Dockweiler, riding the new Purple Line of the cable car system in La Paz, Bolivia, Aug 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Thursday took the new cable car line, which is expected to take commuters from downtown La Paz to neighboring El Alto in eight minutes, on its maiden voyage.

Morales was accompanied by the CEO of state-run Mi Teleferico, Cesar Dockweiler, who told reporters that the new line will reduce transit time between both cities - which is usualy a bit less than an hour by ground transportation - by as much as 40 minutes.