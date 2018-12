Citizens take part in the funeral procession in La Paz on Dec. 17, 2018, for the mortal remains of Bolivia's first female Aymara legislator, Remedios Loza, who had a vigil held in her honor at the nation's Legislative Assembly amid displays of affection and remembrances of her struggle for gender equality. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Citizens take part in the funeral procession in La Paz on Dec. 17, 2018, for the mortal remains of Bolivia's first female Aymara legislator, Remedios Loza, who had a vigil held in her honor at the nation's Legislative Assembly amid displays of affection and remembrances of her struggle for gender equality. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Citizens take part in the funeral procession in La Paz on Dec. 17, 2018, for the mortal remains of Bolivia's first female Aymara legislator, Remedios Loza, who had a vigil held in her honor at the nation's Legislative Assembly amid displays of affection and remembrances of her struggle for gender equality. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

The mortal remains of Bolivia's first female Aymara legislator, Remedios Loza, had a vigil held in her honor at the nation's Legislative Assembly amid displays of affection and remembrances of her struggle for gender equality.

Loza, who died last Friday of cancer at age 69, was the first lawmaker to wear the "pollera," the traditional skirt of native Aymara women.