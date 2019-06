Tania Sanchez, director of the Ana Maria Romero Multinational Service for Women and Ending Patriarchy, tells EFE in an interview in La Paz on Monday, June 24, 2019, that this week the organization will present to Bolivia's Cabinet of Ministers its plan to declare violent female deaths a national emergency. EFE-EPA/Yolanda Salazar

Faced with the alarming number of women slain by macho violence in Bolivia, the government institution for the protection of women plans to declare a national emergency as it implements a plan of action to prevent more femicides.

Tania Sanchez, director of the Ana Maria Romero Multinational Service for Women and Ending Patriarchy, told EFE in an interview that this week the organization will present to the Cabinet of Ministers its plan to declare violent female deaths a national emergency.