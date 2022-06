A group of people welcome the first rays during an Andean New Year celebration on 21 June 2022 in Tiwanaku, a pre-Incan archaeological site in western Bolivia. EFE/Martin Alipaz

A group of people raise their hands to receive energy from the sun during an Andean New Year celebration on 21 June 2022 in Tiwanaku, a pre-Incan archaeological site in western Bolivia. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian President Luis Arce (center) and former Bolivian head of state Evo Morales (second from right) take part in an Andean New Year celebration on 21 June 2022 in Tiwanaku, a pre-Incan archaeological site in western Bolivia. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivia welcomes the dawn of the 5,530th year in the Andean New Year

A sizable crowd of Bolivians stayed up all night at the pre-Inca archaeological site of Tiwanaku, where they rang in the Andean New Year and soaked in the first rays of sunlight of Year 5530 amid calls for harmony and unity.

Dozens of mainly young people braved the cold weather and made the trek to Tiwanaku, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is located in western Bolivia near Lake Titicaca.