Dressed in traditional Aymara garb, Greek specialist Irene Delaveris poses on Wednesday, May 29, among the 11 burial towers she and her team restored last year in Umala, Bolivia. EFE-EPA/ Martin Alipaz

Officials from various levels of government, leaders of Bolivia's indigenous communities and members of the diplomatic corps were among the people who gathered here Wednesday to mark the completion of work to restore 11 burial towers that date from before the Inca empire.

The cluster constitutes "one of the most important depositories" of the legacy of the Aymara people, Leonor Cuevas, head of Cultural Heritage at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said during the ceremony, which began with a procession of dignitaries to the strains of traditional Andean music.