Women arranged as cholitas, the emblematic Aymara women with colorful costumes, participate in the presentation of the new logo that accompanies the brand 'La Paz, city of heaven', in La Paz, Bolivia, 29 October 2018. The new logo that accompanies the country brand 'La Paz, city of heaven', presented today, aims to surprise the world to show the Andean city as a mixture of modernity and tradition of a population that innovates while maintaining its roots. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Dancers perform the dance of the morenada in the presentation of the new logo that accompanies the brand 'La Paz, city of heaven', in La Paz, Bolivia, 29 October 2018. The new logo that accompanies the country brand 'La Paz, city of heaven', presented today, aims to surprise the world to show the Andean city as a mixture of modernity and tradition of a population that innovates while maintaining its roots. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The new logo that accompanies Bolivia's brand "La Paz, city of heaven" aims to surprise the world by showing the country's capital as a mixture of modernity and tradition of a population that keeps on innovating while maintaining its cultural roots.

The logo, which depicts the mountains that surround the administrative capital of Bolivia and its swarm of steep streets, was launched on Monday at an event combining the most modern audiovisual effects with the folklore and traditional cuisine of La Paz.