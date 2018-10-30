The new logo that accompanies Bolivia's brand "La Paz, city of heaven" aims to surprise the world by showing the country's capital as a mixture of modernity and tradition of a population that keeps on innovating while maintaining its cultural roots.
The logo, which depicts the mountains that surround the administrative capital of Bolivia and its swarm of steep streets, was launched on Monday at an event combining the most modern audiovisual effects with the folklore and traditional cuisine of La Paz.