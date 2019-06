Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks during a ceremony at the Tiahuanaco archaeological site in western Bolivia, where his country received from Argentina the leadership of the Secretariat Pro Tempore of the Qhapaq Ñan, the Quechua name for an ancient road system. EPA-EFE/Yolanda Salazar

Bolivian President Evo Morales participates on June 21, 2019, in a ceremony to mark the Southern Hemisphere winter solstice and the start of the Aymara New Year at the Tiahuanaco archaeological site in western Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Yolanda Salazar

Bolivian President Evo Morales participates on June 21, 2019, in a ceremony to mark the Southern Hemisphere winter solstice and the start of the Aymara New Year at the Tiahuanaco archaeological site in western Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Yolanda Salazar

People participate on June 21, 2019, in a ceremony to mark the Southern Hemisphere winter solstice and the start of the Aymara New Year at the Tiahuanaco archaeological site in western Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Yolanda Salazar

Bolivia on Friday marked the Southern Hemisphere winter solstice - and commemorated the beginning of Year 5527 on the Andean calendar - at this western archaeological site near Lake Titicaca and elsewhere in the Andean nation.

The celebrations were held a day after the United Nations recognized June 21 as International Day of the Celebration of the Solstice.