The managing engineer of the Heresi plant, Juan Jose Diaz (R), presents the "microreactor for the conversion of waste into diesel" at the Heresi metallurgy pilot plant, located in the Nuevo Amanecer area in El Alto, Bolivia, 07 April 2021. Bolivia is watching with interest the production of biodiesel from garbage, as a result of a small pilot plant presented in the city of El Alto, the second most populated in the country, which produces this biofuel using plastic waste. EFE/ Martin Alipaz

Bolivia is watching with interest a pilot project that is producing biodiesel from waste at a small plant in the second city of El Alto.

Engineers at the Heresi metallurgy pilot plant in the Nuevo Amanecer district on Wednesday presented their "microreactor for the conversion of waste into diesel" to the deputy minister of high energy technologies, Álvaro Arnez, and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Freddy Mamani. EFE-EPA