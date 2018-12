Minister o culture and tourism in Bolivia, Wilma Alanoca, speaks next to Argentine museologist Benito Montiel about a project to build a new museum at Tiahuanaco, the country's most important archaeological site, to equip visitors with the knowledge to understand what they are seeing. La Paz. Bolivia. Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

During the presentation of a new museum at Tiahuanaco, Argentine museologist Benito Montiel emphasized the need to use the planned museum "as a site-interpretation space."

Bolivia presented here Friday a project to build a new museum at Tiahuanaco, the country's most important archaeological site, to equip visitors with the knowledge to understand what they are seeing.

