Photograph showing a view of the cable car line prior to the test run of the 7th cable car line in La Paz, Bolivia, Jul 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The Bolivian capital on Monday conducted a public test run of the seventh line of the world's highest-altitude and most extensive cable car system ahead of its upcoming inauguration on Saturday night.

Bolivian President Evo Morales took the line on its maiden run, saying that the project is part of his administration's plan to develop "150 public works" by July 16, in time for the commemoration of the 209th anniversary of the independence uprising in La Paz.